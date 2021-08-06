Golfer Aditi Ashok in Second Place After Round 3, Silver Medal a Possibility

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok on Friday finished Round Three of the Women's Individual Stroke Play in second position. She managed a Birdie on Holes 4, 6, 7, 15 and 17 to finish her round at three-under. She is currently 12-under with a total of 201. However, round one and two were better for Aditi, where she finished 4-under and 5-under.

Aditi enjoys a two-stroke lead over Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who is currently tied third with Australia's Hannah Green, both being 10-under. USA's Nelly Korda (-15) is first on the leaderboard, with a total of 198 and enjoys a three-stroke lead over Aditi.