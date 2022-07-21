Goa Gets Nod to Host National Games Next Year After Wait of Nearly a Decade

The last National Games were held in Kerala in 2015 and Goa was to host the 36th edition in November 2016.

After two delays in 2018 and 2019 due to the coastal state's inability to create adequate infrastructure, the Games were further postponed to 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic then forced the postponement of the National Games, and the Goa government was still not certain whether it will be able to host them this year.