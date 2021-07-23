Tokyo 2020: German Women's Hockey Skipper to Wear Rainbow-Coloured Band on Socks

The captain of the German women's hockey team, Nike Lorenz, will be sporting a rainbow-coloured band on her socks during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to symbolise sexual diversity. The International Olympic Council has accepted her request, which was put forward by the German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB) and the Hockey-Bund (German Hockey Federation), according to DOSB.

The DOSB President Alfons Hormann was happy with the development and said, "We are pleased that we have found a way together that enables the hockey team to make a socio-political statement."

The 24-year-old defender later thanked the DOSB and the Hockey-Bund for their support. "I'm really happy .... It feels incredibly good to have given my teammates the space on the field that they deserve. Every single trait of us now officially has its place. Love always wins! "