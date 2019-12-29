Fulfilling My Father’s Dream: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, on Sunday, 29 December said he is fulfilling his father's dream by representing the country in various senior weightlifting competitions.

The 17-year-old's father was a Junior boxing champion but couldn't go on to represent India.

"My father has been the biggest inspiration in my career. He has backed me fully since the time I decided to take up weightlifting. He was a boxer so he has shared all his experience of being a sportsperson with me,” he said.