Football Fanatic to Shooting Champion: Manish Narwal Makes His Mark at Tokyo

"My father suggested that I take up shooting as it suited my temperament and after I tried it, I liked shooting and decided to pursue it," Narwal said. "He said in an individual sport, I will be the master of my own fate and won't have to take responsibility for anyone's mistakes," said Narwal.



His father took him to the 1OX Shooting Academy in Ballabhgarh to train under coach Rakesh Thakur and Narwal soon made his mark at the national level. His talent was spotted by JP Nautiyal, the High-Performance director of the Indian para-shooting team and there was no looking back for Narwal.



The suggestion proved right for Narwal as he soon found his groove and had a meteoric rise in the sport, winning medals soon.



"I owe my success in this sporting success to my father as he not only helped me make the decision but also helped me pursue it with single-minded zeal. He always inspires me with his words and actions," said Narwal. His family moved from Faridabad to Ballabhgarh to allow Narwal to pursue shooting.



He was selected for the 2017 Bangkok World Cup where he won the Individual Gold Medal in P1 - 1Om Air Pistol Men SH1 with a Junior World Record, both in Qualification and Final.



He won three gold medals in Pl (Individual and Team) and P4 Team and bronze in P4 at the 2018 World Cup at Chateauroux, France. He announced his arrival by winning gold at the 2018 Asian Para Games in the P1 (men's 10m air pistol SH1) and also captured silver in the P4 (mixed 50m pistol SH1).



In 2019, Narwal won three gold medals in P1, P4, and P6 Team events and a silver medal in P1 Individual at the 2019 World Shooting Para Cup, Osijek, Croatia.