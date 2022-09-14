Fans Wish Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90 m Mark but Happy as Long as He Wins Laurels

The poster boy of Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra, has had a stellar year that saw him bag as many as six medals, including three gold and three silver medals, in 2022. This has undoubtedly been the 24-year-old javelin thrower’s best show in a calendar year and his fans couldn’t agree more.

What makes 2022 even more special is the fact that Chopra returned to competitive action after a hiatus of almost nine months since his historic gold medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics in August last year.

There was no rust in Chopra's performances despite the long break as he finished second at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, this June with an 89.30 m throw.