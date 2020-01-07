Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Officially Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Double Asian Games medallist equestrian Fouaad Mirza on Tuesday officially became the first Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, ending a wait spanning two decades.
As per the latest rankings issued by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), which include all results between 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, Mirza's Tokyo Games qualification has been confirmed.
The 27-year-old Mirza, who had won a silver in individual eventing in the 2018 Asian Games, had scored 34 points on his first horse Fernhill Facetime and 30 with his second horse Touchingwood.
The riders had to compete at 4 star level tournaments for Olympic qualifications. Based on an elaborate ranking system, a rider-horse duo collects points by taking part in tournaments throughout the year.
To gain points the rider has to finish in the top 25 percent of the number of competitors participating in the tournament. The higher the athlete is ranked in the competition the more points he gets.
Last year, Mirza's top horse Seigneur Medicott had suffered an injury, denting the Asian Games silver medallists chances of qualification. But the horses have worked out well for Mirza.
Mirza shot to fame when he became the first Indian since 1982 to win an Asian Games individual medal in equestrian besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition in Jakarta in 2018.
