Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Officially Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Double Asian Games medallist equestrian Fouaad Mirza on Tuesday officially became the first Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, ending a wait spanning two decades.

As per the latest rankings issued by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), which include all results between 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, Mirza's Tokyo Games qualification has been confirmed.

The 27-year-old Mirza, who had won a silver in individual eventing in the 2018 Asian Games, had scored 34 points on his first horse Fernhill Facetime and 30 with his second horse Touchingwood.