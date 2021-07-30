Dutee Chand Fails to Progress in Women's 100m Heats at Tokyo Olympics

Dutee’s personal best is 11.17 seconds, and she will disappointed at not making it to the semi-finals of the 100m event. She finished 45th overall out of 54 athletes. Had she clocked her PB, she would have been able to find a place in the semi-final of the event.

Dutee had achieved her personal best earlier in the season itself in the build up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Dutee however still has the 200m event to go.

Earlier in the day on Friday, India were assured their second medal when Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the semi-final in her boxing event and is assured of a Bronze medal.