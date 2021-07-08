Driven by Will Power, Dutee Chand Has Task Cut Out at Tokyo Olympics

For the ace from Odisha, the journey to her second Olympic games has not been easy. Her interest in the sport picked up only after she started winning races as during the sports day events in school. And the first pair of running shoes, which treated like a prized possession, was given to her n 2005.

A move to the Sports Hostel, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, helped her at a very crucial juncture as resources were limited. And in 2010, it took a 12-second 100m dash National Juniors U-16 that convinced everyone about her abilities.

And while the next three years only helped build on the reputation. She was all set to take the next steps in her international career after winning two Gold medals at the 2014 Asian Junior Athletics Championships.

From 2014 started a difficult time for her as she was dropped from the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games Squad after a decision was made in compliance with IOC’s then regulations on female hyperandrogenism which was to address a perceived advantage for female athletes with high androgen levels. While the authorities of course received criticism from all corners, Dutee appealed to the highest court in sport, Co urt of Arbitration for Sport, who, in 2015 ruled that there wasn’t enough evidence to back up the claims of perceived advantages for female athletes due to higher testosterone levels. This breathed life into Dutee’s career as her ban was lifted and she returned to the track.

After seeing off the legal battles, Dutee, a student of law herself, quickly returned to bagging medals, eventually winning two historic Silver medals in the 100m and 200m events at the Asian Games. She carried the form onto 2019 and won Gold at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Napoli, becoming the first Indian to do so at a global competition.