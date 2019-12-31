Doping Hogs Limelight as Injuries Spoil Neeraj, Hima Das’s 2019

The 19-year-old "Dhing Express" from Assam, however, pulled out of the Asian Championships without finishing her first 400m race. She was named in the World Championships team but was dropped at the last minute by the Athletics Federation of India.

As usual, doping controversies hurt athletics with the biggest offender being half-miler Gomathi Marimuthu, who was stripped of her gold she won in the Asian Championships after testing positive for steroids.

Sanjivani Jadhav, who also won a bronze during the Asian Championships, was suspended provisionally for failing a dope test as her sample was found to contain a banned masking agent.

Shot-putter Manpreet Kaur was banned for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for flunking four dope tests in 2017.