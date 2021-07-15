Disciplined & Hard Working: Bhavani's Mother Optimistic About Tokyo Olympics

That small girl who wanted to be away from her class despite being a bright student is now 26 year old, an MBA graduate and is largely outside India training with a target to win a medal in the Olympics.



She is also the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.



"She is now in Italy and training. She scored good marks in 10th class and 12th. She has completed MBA," Ramani added proudly.



Born into a big family - Bhavani as she is called has two brothers and two sisters- her father C. Anandha Sundhararaman was a purohit.



The middle class family initially found it very difficult to educate the five children and also meet Bhavani's costly sport.



"Fencing is a very costly sport. The dress itself would cost a bomb. Initially the cost was bearable as we got her the local gear. But once she started progressing to state and national level then the sports dress itself cost about Rs.1.5 lakh," Ramani said.



Fortunately, none in the family murmured about the sporting expense though it impacted the entire family.