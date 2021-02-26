Dipa Karmakar’s Tokyo Olympics Qualification Chances All But Over

Dipa, 27, had aggravated her knee injury in March 2019. Following her rehabilitation, she didn't compete in any international events.

"To earn an Olympics berth an athlete should have 90 points, but Dipa has less than half of that. We are now waiting for the world body to officially say something," said Nandi.

As Europe faces a new surge in coronavirus cases, the world governing body of gymnastics cancelled the Cottbus World Cups, scheduled to start on February 25. The next month's World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, from March 4, has also been cancelled.

And the Doha World Cup, an Olympic qualifier starting from March 10, has been postponed.

"There is no national camp. All the gymnasts are training on their own. Dipa is training in Agartala," Nandi said.