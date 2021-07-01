Jhajharia Breaks Own World Record to Qualify For Tokyo Paralympics

The Tokyo edition, which begins on August 24, will be Jhajharia's third Paralympics. The Rajasthani para-athlete first competed at the 2004 Athens Paralympics where he won gold. Jhajharia won his second gold at Rio.



Mariyappan Thangavelu, the Rio Paralympic Games high jump champion in men's F-42 , Varun Bhatti and Sharad Kumar are among the 24 para-athletes shortlisted by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the Tokyo Games.



In men's F-64, Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit Antil have made cut.



Antil holds the world record of 66.70 metres while Chaudhary won gold at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships held in Doha.