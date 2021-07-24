South Korea Beat India in First-Ever Mixed Team Archery, Ends Hope for Medal
Deepika and Pravin conceded a 2-6 defeat against South Korea in the first-ever mixed team Archery event in Olympics.
The Indian team duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav were up against An San and Kim Je Deok in the quarterfinals of the Archery mixed-team event. India looked confident as the duo won comfortably in the previous round against Chinese Taipei. But things didn’t go their way from the start of the quarters, as they found themselves trailing 4-0 after two sets with scores of 35-32, 38-37.
Pravin’s perfect shot helped India win the third set, 37-35, to keep the match (4-2) alive. The Indian duo scored 9,9,10,9, while the Koreans scored 9,9,9,8. Unfortunately, in the fourth set, Jadhav missed the first shot and scored 6. It was very difficult to recover from there after that, and the Korean team scored 10,7,10,9 while the Indian duo only managed to score 6,9,9,9 and lost 33-36. Ultimately, they lost 6-2 after four sets.
Although their team event has come to an end, they will compete in the individual events. Deepika will take on Karma of Bhutan on Wednesday, 28 July. On the other hand, Pravin will be in action in the men’s team event on Monday, 26 July, and face Galsan Bazarzhapov of ROC in the individual event on Wednesday.
