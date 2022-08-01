CWG 2022: Injured Weightlifter Sanket To Stay Back In UK For UCL Treatment

"There were two options with Sanket. To take him back to India or treat him here. After initial assessment, we thought it is best we treat him in the UK itself. We are chatting with elbow injury experts and the government has okayed his treatment," a team source told PTI.



The 21-year-old from Maharashtra lifted a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk) to secure the medal.



Sanket made three clean attempts in the snatch, lifting 107kg, 111kg, and 113kg respectively. He had a neck-and-neck fight with Malaysia's eventual gold medallist Aniq Kasdan, who also lifted 107 kg in his first attempt but failed to register a clean lift in his next two.