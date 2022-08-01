CWG 2022: Hockey Captain Savita Cautions Team Against England's Home Advantage

India women's hockey team captain Savita Punia has asked her players to guard against England's home advantage when the sides clash in their Pool A game at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

After a strong showing against Ghana (5-0), India swatted aside the challenge from Wales 3-1 and will be looking forward to their tough encounter against the hosts.

The English women too were equally menacing against Ghana winning the opener 12-0, before defeating Canada 1-0 in the second game. The hosts will go into the match against India as Pool A leaders, as they have a better goal difference.

Savita conceded England have the home advantage but India will not be overawed.