Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule of The Indian Contingent
The Indian Men’s Hockey team will square off against England on Day 4 of CWG 2022.
On Monday, August 1, the Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, which will feature a number of prominent athletes.
In the men's 50-meter backstroke event, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had a time of 25.52 seconds to advance to the semifinals. India, the defending men's team event winners, defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match of the last eight in table tennis to advance to the semifinals.
The Indian contingent would want to continue with the same momentum on Day 4.
Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 4
SCHEDULE DAY 4
Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1 PM
Weightlifting – Starts At 2 PM
Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh
Women’s 71kg – Harjinder Kaur
Judo - Starts at 2:30 PM
Badminton - Starts at 3:30 PM
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
Swimming - Starts At 3:50 PM
Men's 100M Butterfly Heat 6 - Sajan Prakash
Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM
Women's Singles Plate Quarter Finals - Sunaya Kuruvilla
6 PM: Women's Singles Quarter Finals - Joshana Chinappa
6:45 PM: Men's Singles Quarter Finals - Saurav Ghoshal
Boxing – Starts At 4:45 PM
Men’s 51kg - Amit Panghal vs Berri Namri
Men's 57kh - Hussamuddin Mohammed
Men’s 80kg - Ashish Kumar vs T. Travis
Gymnastics (Artistic) - Starts at 5:30 PM
Cycling - Starts at 6:30 PM
Hockey – Starts At 8:30 PM
Men’s Pool A - India vs England
Table Tennis - Starts at 11:30 PM
Men's Team Semi-Finals - India vs Nigeria
