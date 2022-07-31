ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule of The Indian Contingent

The Indian Men’s Hockey team will square off against England on Day 4 of CWG 2022.

Prajakta Bhawsar
Olympic Sports
i

On Monday, August 1, the Indian contingent will be in action on day 4 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, which will feature a number of prominent athletes.

In the men's 50-meter backstroke event, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had a time of 25.52 seconds to advance to the semifinals. India, the defending men's team event winners, defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the third match of the last eight in table tennis to advance to the semifinals.

The Indian contingent would want to continue with the same momentum on Day 4.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 4

SCHEDULE DAY 4

Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1 PM

Weightlifting – Starts At 2 PM

Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh

Women’s 71kg – Harjinder Kaur

Judo - Starts at 2:30 PM

Badminton - Starts at 3:30 PM

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

Swimming - Starts At 3:50 PM

Men's 100M Butterfly Heat 6 - Sajan Prakash

Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM

Women's Singles Plate Quarter Finals - Sunaya Kuruvilla

6 PM: Women's Singles Quarter Finals - Joshana Chinappa

6:45 PM: Men's Singles Quarter Finals - Saurav Ghoshal

Boxing – Starts At 4:45 PM

Men’s 51kg - Amit Panghal vs Berri Namri

Men's 57kh - Hussamuddin Mohammed

Men’s 80kg - Ashish Kumar vs T. Travis

Gymnastics (Artistic) - Starts at 5:30 PM

Cycling - Starts at 6:30 PM

Hockey – Starts At 8:30 PM

Men’s Pool A - India vs England

Table Tennis - Starts at 11:30 PM

Men's Team Semi-Finals - India vs Nigeria

