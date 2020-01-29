Virus in China Affects Sports Events, Olympic Qualifiers
Amid growing concern at the spread of a new virus outbreak in China, international sports have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments are being taken elsewhere.
The international ski federation on Wednesday, 29 January canceled the first World Cup races scheduled for testing the mountain venue for alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. A men's downhill had been scheduled for 15 February at Yanqing to start a two-race weekend.
“Due to the outbreak and continuing spread of the Novel Coronavirus, FIS, the Chinese Ski Association and its Yanqing Local Organising Committee, have jointly decided to cancel,” the races, FIS said in a statement. The federation said it would advise later if the downhill and super-G races will be be rescheduled.
The Chinese women’s field hockey team was due to host Belgium for two games on 8-9 February in Changzhou. Those were postponed on Tuesday by the FIH citing “current uncertainties around the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.”
The Lausanne, Switzerland-based governing body said it was “following the recommendations of the World Health Organization,” ahead of future matches. China is scheduled to host Australia for two games on 14-15. March.
The biggest upcoming event in China is the Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai on 19 April, which draws large crowds for the race and for practice and qualifying.
Also under threat is the 13-15 March indoor track and field world championships in Nanjing.
Women’s soccer and women’s basketball games were moved to Australia and Serbia. The soccer games had already previously moved from Wuhan, at the center of the outbreak, to Nanjing. boxing tournaments for the Asia and Oceania regions will be held in Jordan in March.
China is also due to host track and field’s indoor world championships from 13-15 March in Nanjing.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike acknowledged her concern about the virus speaking Wednesday to the heads of 62 municipalities.
Tokyo Olympic organizers put out a generic statement on Wednesday and offered no details.
“Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of our plans to host a safe and secure games,” the statement said.
It said Tokyo would “carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and we will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations.”
The new coronavirus seems to spread less easily among people than SARS or influenza. Most cases involve family members and health workers who had contact with patients.
Cases have been reported in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States, Australia, Canada and Germany.
Hong Kong is to suspend rail services on Thursday linking it to mainland China.
The virus is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people which is now in lockdown.
Future sports events in China include a qualifying game for soccer’s 2022 World Cup on 26 March, against Maldives, and the China Open golf tournament, part of the European Tour, on 23-26 April in Shenzhen.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )