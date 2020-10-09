Two-Month Shooting Camp for India’s Olympic Probables From 15 Oct

A two-month coaching camp for the Olympic core group shooters will be held at Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital from 15 October to 14 December. India have won a record 15 quotas in shooting for the Tokyo Olympics and can still obtain quotas on the basis of world rankings.

All Olympic quota winners will be a part of the camp which will take place at a total cost of Rs 1.43 crores. The camp will comprise of 32 shooters (18 men and 14 women), 8 coaches, 3 foreign coaches and two support staff.

"It is imperative to have a camp because it is an integral part of the preparation for an event like the Olympics. The camp will be conducted following the SAI SOP," said Sports Authority of India in a statement.