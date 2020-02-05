Chinese Runners Run ‘Home Marathons’ During Coronavirus Epidemic

With many people in China unable go outside owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, "home marathons" have become a new option for many Chinese runners in this period.

A Hangzhou runner named Pan Shancu ran 6,450 circles around two beds in five hours at home; a Xi'an runner, Cheng Dadu, continuously ran 100km in the living room; a mother Tan Xue, finished a half marathon at home and posted on social media her race bib drawn by her son.

"I never stopped my training since the Spring Festival," said the 36-year-old runner named Wang Yang from Changchun, Xinhua news reports.