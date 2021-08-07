CSK Announce Rs 1 crore Award In Neeraj Chopra's Honour

Indian Premier League's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise has announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for Neeraj Chopra, who won gold medal in the men's javelin throw event of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. The franchise also promised to create a special jersey in his honour.

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal is the second individual Olympic gold after Abhinav Bindra, won in the 10m Air Rifle at the Beijing Olympics.