Canada to Pull Out of Tokyo Olympics Unless Games Are Postponed
The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they're postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee sent out a statement Sunday evening saying it was willing to help the IOC search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, "their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these Games."
Canada brought 314 athletes who won 22 medals combined at the Rio Games in 2016.
Some of its most notable performers included swimmer Penny Oleksiak and sprinter Andre De Grasse.
Canada joins a number of countries — including Norway, Brazil and Slovenia — that have pressed the IOC for a possible postponement. But none had flat-out said they wouldn't go if the games start when they're scheduled to on 24 July.
The IOC on Sunday said it would take up to four weeks to consider alternatives, which include postponement. It has taken the possibility of canceling the games off outright the table.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)