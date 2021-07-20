Bhavani Devi, The First Indian Fencer to Qualify For The Olympics

Having started fencing in 2004, Bhavani started with bamboo sticks.

"[At school] they gave me six sport options including fencing. All the other options were filled by the time I joined and I was left with fencing. It sounded new to me and I was eager to try it. Many didn't even know fencing existed in India then. It was a very new sport, especially to Tamil Nadu," she said of her journey.

Though initially she chose fencing to avoid classes, defeat in her first competition disturbed her a lot and she became determined to win her next match.

Bhavani, who was initially coached by Sagar Lagu at the national level and currently trains with Nicola Zanotti in Italy, won her first international medal in 2009 -- a bronze in the team event at the 2nd Commonwealth Championship in Malaysia. That was followed by another team bronze in the 2010 Asian Fencing Championship in the Philippines, silver (team) and bronze (individual) in Commonwealth Championships in 2012, and silver in the 2015 Asian Championships in Mongolia.

Her biggest achievement so far is a silver medal she won in the 2017 World Cup event in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Now that she has qualified for Tokyo, Bhavani, who will start her campaign on July 28, is hoping to make the most of her opportunity and go for the medal.