Australian Olympic BMX Rider in Coma After Head Injury
Australian cyclist Kai Sakakibara, an Olympic BMX hopeful, is in a medically-induced coma after picking up a "severe head injury" at a World Cup event.
According to a BBC Sport report, the 23-year-old fell during his opening round heat in Bathurst, New South Wales, on Saturday.
"We understand the road ahead will be a long and difficult one, we are staying positive and taking things day by day," his family said.
"There isn't much we can do at this point but Kai needs your support and your positive energy sent his way. Please keep thinking of Kai and stay with us on his journey for the months ahead,” they added.
Sakakibara finished ninth at last year's World Championships and is currently ranked 10th.
