Atanu Das Fails To Qualify for The Quarter-Final, India's Archery Campaign Ends

After losing the first set 25-27, Das came back strongly to tie the scores in the second with a superb 10 on the first arrow, putting pressure on the Japanese as he had to score a 10 on the final arrow to tie scores 28-28.

Das struck two 10s off the first two arrows of the third set and a nine off the last arrow. In response, Furukawa shot 8, 10, and 9 as he lost the set 27-28, with the set scores tied 3-3.

There was nothing much to differentiate between the two archers in the fourth set as they shot an identical 9, 10, and 9, the set scores 4-4 going into the fifth and deciding set.

And that's where Das succumbed to the pressure. He started with a nine but botched up his second arrow and shot an eight. Furukawa responded with a 10. Das came up with only a nine on the last attempt -- a 10 could have put more pressure on his rival -- and Furukawa responded with a nine which was enough to give him the set 27-26 and a place in the quarterfinals.