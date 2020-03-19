Are Dope Tests Still Happening in Times of Coronavirus Lockdown?

Although anti-doping organisations around the world are dialing back on testing because of the coronavirus outbreak, Olympic athletes can still expect a knock on the door.

The International Olympic Committee has said it remains "fully committed" to opening the Tokyo Games on 24 July, so testers are still visiting some athletes at a time when many people are trying to avoid social contact.

"Starting immediately, testing done by USADA will be focussed only upon mission-critical testing of those in sports still competing and as needed for those preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games," Travis Tygart, the CEO of the US Anti-Doping Agency, said in a video statement announcing cuts to its testing program.