Archer Deepika Kumari Among India's Best Bets for Olympic Medal

However, the display of brilliance won’t influence the qualification dynamic for the Summer Games as this tournament won’t be taken into account. The Indian women’s team had been blanked 6-0 by lower-ranked Colombia when it mattered as they missed the Olympic team qualification quota that was at stake in Paris on 20 June.

It meant Deepika was to represent India as the lone female archer in Japan, joining a full men's roster as they strive to win the country's first archery medal at the world's most prestigious sporting meet.