Another Kambala Racer Breaks Srinivas Gowda’s 100m Record

Another Kambala racer has created a record in 100 metres during a traditional buffalo race in Karnataka covering the distance in 9.51 seconds, improving on the timing of Srinivas Gowda who stirred up a social media frenzy with his recent running exploits.

Nishant Shetty from Bajagoli Jogibettu is the new jockey who broke 28-year-old Gowda's record at the Venoor Kambala on Sunday, organisers said.

Kambala organisers said with Shetty's feat, four participants have joined the elite club of racers who have completed the 100 metres in less than ten seconds.