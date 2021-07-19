Anirban Lahiri Prioritised Olympics For India Over Locking 2021-2022 PGA Card

In Form For Tokyo

His form ahead of Tokyo – he leaves from the US on Friday and reaches Narita on Saturday – was pleasing for Lahiri.

"I made a lot of birdies this week and that is something that you definitely need to do to win golf tournaments. I don't know anything about the golf course in Japan, but I will obviously have to shoot really low numbers there and I need this mentality," said Lahiri.

"I'm really excited. It's exciting to be wearing the Tricolor. It's always a really, really special thing to represent India. Every opportunity that I get, I'm going to grab it with both hands, and hopefully I can go with this form to Tokyo and do some damage."

"To do well in the Olympics would mean everything. I think it would change the way golf is perceived in India. I think it would change the kind of support we get from corporates and the government. I think it will make the kids want to play more. It would have similar impact to winning a major even.