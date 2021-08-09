It's Raining Rewards for Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday by becoming the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, to win a gold medal at the Olympics, and the first Indian to win gold in athletics, with a throw of 87.5m in the men's javelin throw final.

His gold medal made the 2021 Tokyo Olympics the most successful Olympics for India, with the country winning a total of 7 medals: 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze.

Each of the Olympics medallists have been promised huge cash rewards for their performances at the Tokyo Olympics and India's "Golden Boy" Neeraj Chopra leads the way, being showered with almost $2 million in cash prize and other gifts.