Air India Denies Shooter Manu Bhaker’s Allegations of Harassment

On Friday, the Olympic quota place winner pistol ace evening alleged that she was harassed by Air India officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) while she was trying to board a flight from Delhi to Bhopal.

The 19-year-old Haryana shooter, who was carrying two weapons and ammunition on her way to Bhopal Shooting Academy, was later allowed to board the flight.

Claiming that the document for exemption shown by the shooter was not valid as it was signed only by the Assistant Secretary of the National Rifle Association, Air India said: "The moment she furnished the required document to the Air India check-in and security personnel, her baggage, including the arms were accepted for carriage."

The statement said that the airline was only following the protocol regarding a sensitive activity like the carriage of arms on board.