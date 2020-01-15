Aim to Win Medal in All KIYG Events: Cyclist Alena Reji

Alena Reji, who clinched silver at the Junior Asia Cup, is very excited to take part in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

Cycling has been included in the games for the first time and the 20-year-old expressed that this is her last chance to participate in the event.

"It's very nice to participate in the Khelo India Youth Games. It's nice to travel to Assam as well. This year is my last chance to take part in the games, so I will try to perform my best. Everyone has prepared well in the Kerala team, everyone will perform well. I am expecting to win a medal in all of my events," said the cyclist.

The Kerala athlete, who made her international debut in the Junior Asia Cup in 2016, reminisced the first time she wore an Indian jersey.