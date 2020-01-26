After Padma Vibhushan, MC Mary Kom Dreams of Winning Bharat Ratna

"My immediate target is to first qualify for Olympics and then I will think about the colour of the medal. If I qualify and win gold in Tokyo I hope to get the Bharat Ratna. To be honoured with Bharat Ratna will be the pinnacle of achievement and recognition for not only a sportsperson but also for any Indian," she said.

"I am proud to be an Indian and I thank God for making me an Indian. Each time I go out to fight for the country, I feel something inside me and that motivates me to bring glory to the country. The kind of love the people of this country have given me, I want to give back with my performance," said the 2012 London bronze medallist.