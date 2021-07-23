Tokyo 2020: Sreeshankar and Irfan Given Go-Ahead for Olympics

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Friday decided against withdrawing the entries of long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and 20km race walker KT Irfan from the Tokyo Olympics.

The AFI's Selection Committee arrived at the decision following an emergency meeting.

In a last-minute fitness trial on 21 July, Sreeshankar had jumped 7.48m with the second-best jump coming at 7.33m. The 22-year-old had bagged qualification for the Olympics with a personal best of 8.26m, bettering his own national record at the Federation Cup in Patiala in March this year.

Irfan, on the other hand, had qualified for the Olympics in March 2019 during the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan. He last competed in March in the Race Walking National Championships in Ranchi, unable to finish the race. In May, he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and made recovery from it.