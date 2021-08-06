A Family Affair for Golfer Aditi Ashok at Tokyo Olympics

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, it was her father who was caddying for her. Five years later, it's her mother who is carrying her bag at the Tokyo Olympics and playing the role of a watchful guardian. Olympic Games have been a complete family affair for Aditi Ashok, who is currently tied-2nd in the women's individual finals after the first three rounds, and could very well become the first golfer from India to win an Olympic medal.

"I think when my dad's there he knows my game a lot more, probably sometimes more than I know myself, so I always feel compelled to rely on him sometimes," Aditi told golfchannel.com. "My mom's there, I can ask her anything, but in terms of like golf advice she may not be able to help me as much as my dad. I guess I'm committing to my decisions more and being more decisive on my own."