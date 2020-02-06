Abhinav Bindra Gave Confidence to Many Shooters Like Me: Abhishek

Ace shooter Abhishek Verma who won the men's 10 meter air pistol T2 event at the national trials, on Thursday, 6 February said that Abhinav Bindra winning a gold medal in Beijing Olympics gave confidence to many young shooters in the country.

"Abhinav Bindra's gold medal in shooting completely transformed the shooting landscape in our country. It gave that confidence to many aspiring shooters like me that I too can perform well in the sport and get a medal for my country. I am working really hard towards honing my skills and giving my best shot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," he said.

Abhishek also spoke at length about the prospects of Khelo India University Games and the impact that it is going to have in the grassroots setup.