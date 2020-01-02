AAI Elections To Be Held on 18 January in New Delhi

The much-awaited elections of the Archery Association of India (AAI) will be held on 18 January at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The Delhi High Court has appointed PK Tripathi as the Returning Officer for the elections.

As per the Delhi High Court order passed in October and later modified in November, the elections will be held for the post of President, Senior Vice President, Vice Presidents (8), Hony Secretary General, Joint Secretaries (7) and Treasurer.