Can the Men's Hockey Team Turn 'Fiction into Reality'?

The reality of that gold medal and past dominance remains a 'fiction' to Millenials, who are often left full of questions: Really? Did it happen? What happened after that? Why are we where we are now? Questions often met with no or unsatisfactory answers. Who and where is the next Dhyan Chand?

Now, after 49 years, another opportunity has arisen to answer all those questions. All they have is 60 minutes. It won't be easy. The pressure will be nothing like the ones the 11 young men have ever encountered. If successful, it will revive the excitement for what was once a national passion of India. If successful, it will encourage young boys and girls, the current Generation Z and Generation Alpha, to pick-up a different sports equipment, often gathering cobwebs in the dingy back shelves of sports stores. If successful, it will truly prove once again that hockey indeed is an emotion, just like it used to be in yesteryears. If successful, it would turn that 'fiction', our elders so fondly narrated, into a 'reality' and help us Millenials find and understand some of those long-lost answers.