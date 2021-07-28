Day 5 Tokyo Olympics, LIVE: Women's Hockey, Sindhu, Archers in Action
Live Updates from Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Pooja Rani to be in action later in the day.
Badminton: Sindhu wins the first game 21-9 and goes 1-0 up.
Hockey: PC for GBR. Hits Lalremsiami hard on ther hand. She is on the ground. Another PC for GBR. Saved. But hits the back of the Indian defender. Meaning it's a penalty stoke. GBR go 4-1 up. Just 4 mins left in Q4. Seems like it's all over.
Archery: Tarundeep Rai's wins his men's individual 1/32 elimination round match against Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin 6-4. Will face Israel's Itay Shanny next. His scores in the five sets: 25, 27, 27, 26, 28.
Badminton: PV Sindhu's match against Hong Kong's Yi Ngan Cheung begins. Sindhu leading 6-3 in Game 1.
