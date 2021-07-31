Day 8, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Kaur in Discus Final, Archer Das, Boxer Panghal Out

Athletics: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for the final in the Women's Discus Throw event. Records an exact 64.0m in her third attempt. She had recorded a 63.97m in her second attempt, which was slightly below the qualifying mark of 64.00. The final is scheduled for Monday, 4.30pm IST.

Earlier, Seema Punia finished with 60.57m and is officially out of contention for the final.