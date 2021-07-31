Day 8, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Kaur in Discus Final, Archer Das, Boxer Panghal Out
2020 Tokyo Olympics: All eyes on PV Sindhu's semi-final match at 3.20 pm
Archer Atanu Das loses Round of 16 match 6-4
Boxer Amit Panghal's knocked out in Round of 16 match
Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final, to be in action next on Monday at 4.30pm IST
Shooters Tejaswini Sawant & Anjum Moudgil in action at 8.30 am
Women's hockey team's last group match at 8.45 am
Shuttler PV Sindhu's semi-final match at 3.20 pm
Boxer Pooja Rani's quarter-final match at 3.36 pm
Shooting: Sawant starts Series 1 of Kneeling position with 3 9s, 5 10s, a 9 and 2 10s. Finishes with a 97.
Moudgil starts with 3 10s, a 9 in the 4th, 6 10s in a row for her. Finishes with a strong 99.
Shooting: Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will be in action in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification round. There will be four series each in three positions: Kneeling, Prone and Standing. The top 8 will qualify to the final, scheduled later in the day.
Athletics: An impressive performance by Kamalpreet Kaur. Only the second person today to meet or cross the 64.0m qualification mark.
Athletics: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for the final in the Women's Discus Throw event. Records an exact 64.0m in her third attempt. She had recorded a 63.97m in her second attempt, which was slightly below the qualifying mark of 64.00. The final is scheduled for Monday, 4.30pm IST.
Earlier, Seema Punia finished with 60.57m and is officially out of contention for the final.
