Coaches Need to Introspect, Athletes Mustn't Suffer: Ex-Shooter Joydeep Karmakar

Joydeep Karmakar, who was an Olympic finalist at the 2012 London Olympics and missed Bronze by a whisker, said that he expected a better show from the shooters in the mixed team event. He said he had hoped to see three pairs/teams progress to the medal rounds.

“This is a big jolt, but I will not lose heart yet as that does not agree with my principle. But I would say there might be some issues with their preparation. They were good and there’s no doubt about it. The individual events were tough and the expectations (for medals) wasn’t that much, but for the mixed events, for pistol at least, we did expect medals,” Karmakar told The Quint over phone.

And while there were immense expectations from the pistol team going into the Olympics, Karmakar nonetheless found it odd that the doors for selection of the air rifle team had been closed a year before in 2020.

“The scores were so close for the air rifle group shooters that closing the doors was not only harsh, but also not very smart because there was no way to judge the form. And if there was scope to field your athletes in 2021, why would you not take the opportunity to test the current form ahead of the Olympics,” he wondered, further adding that the problem of poor form wasn’t unknown, while also praising the transparency of the process of selection.

“In a such a strange situation due to the pandemic, the rules could have been tweaked to serve the purpose better. Every shooter qualified for Tokyo by virtue of their performances but then that was in 2019 and some in 2018. There should have been more emphasis on their current form.”