Mirabai's Performance One of the Best by Indian Athlete: Abhinav Bindra

Bindra said that sportsperson like Mirabai had endured extreme difficulties during training due to the pandemic and added that such victories will serve as small reminders of the "joy that hope and perseverance can bring".



"This is one of the many powers of sport. It brings us together, drives us forward, and leaves us with an incorruptible spirit of togetherness. It continues to bring us new heroes, new stories, and also serves as a great healer. During these rough times of the pandemic, when lives have come to an abrupt halt and mere survival has become an isolating task, victories such as yours will serve as a small reminder of the joy that hope and perseverance can bring.



"While medals cannot be a measure of your happiness or define who you are as a person, the feeling of living up to the expectations of a billion people is something that shall drive you for a Jong time to come. You are an inspiration to us all and I am positive that you will use your status as an Olympic medallist to promote the values of Olympism -- friendship, respect, and excellence -- as you move towards the next phase of your journey."