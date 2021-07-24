Mirabai Chanu: From Accidental Weightlifter to India's First Medallist at Tokyo

Indonesia's Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an aggregate of 194kg.



With this, Mirabai won India's first medal in Tokyo and became the second weightlifter from the country to clinch an Olympic medal. Karnam Malleswari had won the country's maiden medal in the sport at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.



Mirabai ended a two-decade-long drought in Indian weightlifting -- a time in which the sport was tarnished by several doping scandals, including at the 2004 Athens Olympics when Pratima Kumari and Sanamacha Chanu disgraced the country. Mirabai's medal will also be a balm for a sport that has always produced champions alongside dope cheaters over the years.



An employee of the Indian Railways, Mirabai's entry into weightlifting was accidental. At the age of 12, she had gone to the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur's capital Imphal to gone to enrol herself in archery.



The archery centre was closed and Mirabai stepped into the nearby weightlifting arena to enquire about archery. Instead, she got hooked to the sport for life as the weights and weightlifting apparatus attracted her attention. As she had built her strength lugging firewood up and down the hills, weightlifting came easily to Mirabai.



For the next few years, she would travel nearly 20 km daily from her home in Mongkok Kakching village to the state capital Imphal for weightlifting training.