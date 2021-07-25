Tokyo Olympics: Manu, Yashaswini Falter in 10m Air Pistol Qualifiers

Manu, considered one of India’s best medal hopes, had a technical glitch which slowed her down. After a few hiccups in the third and fourth series, she rattled off an excellent fifth series shooting 98/100. An opening of 98 was followed by 95, 94 and a 95 as the young shooter dropped out of the top-10.

The problem with her gun saw her lose five minutes but she came back to manage a 95.

In the final series, under pressure, Manu needed consecutive 10s to qualify for the medal round, but three 9s and an 8 meant she fell short off the qualification mark. The cut off was 577.

Yashaswini on the other hand failed to get going through out the round, switching between 9s and 10s on most occasions. She didn’t pose a significant challenge to the top guns and finished in 13th place with an aggregate score of 574.

Manu however, still has the mixed event to go with Saurabh Chaudhary, who finished 7th in his final on Saturday after topping the qualification round.