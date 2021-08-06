ADVERTISEMENT
Day 14, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Women's Hockey Team Trailing 3-4 vs Great Britain

2021 Tokyo Olympics Day 14 LIVE Updates: The women's hockey team is currently in action against Great Britain.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team have a chance to win their first Bronze medal.</p></div>
  • Men's 50km walk final: Gurpreet Singh fails to finish.

  • Golf: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action in round three of the women's individual finals.

  • Hockey: India women's team 3-4 vs Great Britain.

  • Wrestling: Seema Bisla's loses her women's freestyle 50kg round of 16 match 1-3 against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi.

  • Wrestling: Bajrang Punia's freestyle 65kg round of 16 match against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev after 8.49 am IST.

  • Women's 20km walk final: Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami in action at 1 pm IST.

  • Men's 4x400m relay round one: Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi in action at 5.07 pm IST.

8:27 AM , 06 Aug

Hockey: Over 12 minutes left. Yellow card still in play. GBR on the attack again. Saved by the Indian defence. 21 circle penetrations for GBR. 8 for India. India now back to full strength. And now a green card for India.

8:20 AM , 06 Aug

Hockey: Last 15 minutes and all to play for. Savita has been brilliant in the match. Q4 begins. And GBR have a PC. A yellow card for Udita. Out for 5 minutes. India down to 10 women.

A body blow to Nisha. Brave defending. PC saved. Another chance for GBR. Defended well. GBR on the attack again. Another PC for GBR now. Hits Salima Tete's foot. Go for a variation.

Another PC for GBR. No.6 for them. And another PC. And they have scored. Go 4-3 up. Grace Balsdon with the drag-flick which went through Savita's legs.

8:16 AM , 06 Aug

Hockey: PC for India. India keep the referral as well. Gurjit Kaur is not on the pitch though. Deep Grace Ekka goes for it. Hooter goes off. End of Q3.

8:13 AM , 06 Aug

Wrestling: Seema Bisla's in action in her women's freestyle 50kg round of 16 match against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi. And she has lost her match 3-1.

Bajrang Punia's freestyle 65kg round of 16 match against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev will start soon.

Published: 06 Aug 2021, 6:38 AM IST

