Day 14, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Women's Hockey Team Trailing 3-4 vs Great Britain
2021 Tokyo Olympics Day 14 LIVE Updates: The women's hockey team is currently in action against Great Britain.
Men's 50km walk final: Gurpreet Singh fails to finish.
Golf: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action in round three of the women's individual finals.
Hockey: India women's team 3-4 vs Great Britain.
Wrestling: Seema Bisla's loses her women's freestyle 50kg round of 16 match 1-3 against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi.
Wrestling: Bajrang Punia's freestyle 65kg round of 16 match against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev after 8.49 am IST.
Women's 20km walk final: Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami in action at 1 pm IST.
Men's 4x400m relay round one: Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi in action at 5.07 pm IST.
Hockey: Over 12 minutes left. Yellow card still in play. GBR on the attack again. Saved by the Indian defence. 21 circle penetrations for GBR. 8 for India. India now back to full strength. And now a green card for India.
Hockey: Last 15 minutes and all to play for. Savita has been brilliant in the match. Q4 begins. And GBR have a PC. A yellow card for Udita. Out for 5 minutes. India down to 10 women.
A body blow to Nisha. Brave defending. PC saved. Another chance for GBR. Defended well. GBR on the attack again. Another PC for GBR now. Hits Salima Tete's foot. Go for a variation.
Another PC for GBR. No.6 for them. And another PC. And they have scored. Go 4-3 up. Grace Balsdon with the drag-flick which went through Savita's legs.
Hockey: PC for India. India keep the referral as well. Gurjit Kaur is not on the pitch though. Deep Grace Ekka goes for it. Hooter goes off. End of Q3.
