Day 2, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: PV Sindhu Starts Campaign With a Win

Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Manu and Yashaswini Fail to Qualify for the 10m Air Pistol Women's Final

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Off to a winning start: PV Sindhu</p></div>
Snapshot

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal Fail to Qualify for 10m Air Pistol Women's Final.

Rowers Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Qualify for the Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinals.

Rio Olympics Silver Medallist PV Sindhu Beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10.

7:57 AM , 25 Jul

Tennis: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina begin their first round women's doubles match against Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok. The Indian pair wins the first set 6-0.

7:39 AM , 25 Jul

Badminton: Victorious start for PV Sindhu. Beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her Group J match.

7:33 AM , 25 Jul

Shooting - Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan scores 25 points in Round 1, while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa has 24 points.

7:27 AM , 25 Jul

Badminton: Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu wins first game against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7. Scores 13 consecutive points.

Published: 25 Jul 2021, 5:42 AM IST

