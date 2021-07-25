Day 2, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: PV Sindhu Starts Campaign With a Win
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Manu and Yashaswini Fail to Qualify for the 10m Air Pistol Women's Final
Shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal Fail to Qualify for 10m Air Pistol Women's Final.
Rowers Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Qualify for the Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinals.
Rio Olympics Silver Medallist PV Sindhu Beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10.
Tennis: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina begin their first round women's doubles match against Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok. The Indian pair wins the first set 6-0.
Badminton: Victorious start for PV Sindhu. Beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her Group J match.
Shooting - Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan scores 25 points in Round 1, while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa has 24 points.
