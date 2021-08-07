Javelin Master Uwe Hohn & His Imprint on Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Triumph

Hohn, who was the javelin coach of the Indian team for three years, left the country earlier this year because of differences with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), but before leaving, he ensured Chopra had the necessary skills to be a world-beater.



Hohn, who is now coaching Australian women javelin throwers, was such a master of the art that it was rumoured that the design of the spear was changed to ensure a level-playing field in the mid-1980s. On July 20, 1984, competing in the Olympic Day of Athletics competition at Berlin, Hohn threw the javelin to a distance of 104.80 metres, erasing the world record of 99.72 set by Tom Petranoff of the US in 1983.



Soon, relevant changes were made to the javelin's centre of gravity, which was brought forward by four centimetres to negate frequent flat and ambiguous landings that were becoming a headache for the officials measuring distances on the field.