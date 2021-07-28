Time We Celebrate The Likes Of Satwik-Chirag, Sharath Kamal & Bhavani Devi

Is winning a medal the only yardstick for success at the Olympic Games? This debate is set to rear its head again as Indian athletes failed to win a medal on Tuesday, the fourth day of full competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The silver medal won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu remains the only medal in the Indian kitty as the country has faced disappointments in shooting with Indians managing to reach only one final thus far -- Saurabh Chaudhary in 10m air pistol competition. He eventually finished seventh. Other stars like Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Yashaswini Singh Deswal -- all of whom were touted as medal contenders because of their performance in the various World Cups and international tournaments flattered to deceive.

In contrast, there are the likes of men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who could not make it to the quarter-final despite beating the British pair Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight games in their Group A match for their second win in three matches.

The win meant the Indian pair finished tied on two wins with world No. 1 pair Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon (Indonesia) and world No. 3 duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei) as the Indians had lost to the Indonesians but beat the Chinese Taipei pair.