Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men Lose to Korea in Archery Team Event Quarters

Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav & Tarundeep Rai were no match for the powerful South Koreans in Tokyo Olympics in Archery.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: India lost to South Korea in the team event in Archery.</p></div>
The Archery powerhouse that is South Korea thrashed India 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the men's team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The defending champions won the first three sets to seal the match 6-0 at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

The Koreans won the first set 59-54 with five perfect 10s as against two perfect 10s by India. The team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai got two 8s and two 9s.
The Korean team, comprising Je Deok Kim, Woojin Kim, Jinhyek Oh kept up the pressure in the second set as they fired five perfect 10s and a nine to get 59.

The Indian trio responded with 57 with four 10s, one 9 and an 8.

The defending champs tapered off a bit in the last set, managing 56 with three 10s, two 9s and one 8. In response, India could get only one perfect shot and managed four scores of 9 and one score of 8.

Earlier, India had beaten Kazakhstan 6-2 to reach the last-eight stage.

The Indians, seeded ninth, won the first two sets 55-54 and 52-51 respectively.

Trailing 0-4, Kazakhstan fought back in the third set to win it 57-56.

The Indians, however, won the fourth set 55-54.

(With IANS inputs)

