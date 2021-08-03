Olympics Hockey: India Only Country With Teams in Both Men's & Women's Semis

Defending champions Great Britain, who scored a 2-0 shoot-out victory against Spain in the quarter-final on Monday, have set up a semi-final clash against the Netherlands. It would be a repeat of the 2016 Olympics final in which the British emerged winners to bag their first gold in women's hockey at the Olympics.

World, European, and Pro League champions the Netherlands outplayed New Zealand 3-0 in the quarterfinals on Monday, thus getting a chance to avenge their 3-0 shootout defeat to Great Britain in the 2016 final.